Joy Ripslinger beats the Elite

Local favorite Joy Ripslinger was able to race to the finish line ahead of the Elite runners this year, earning $2,500 for charity.

Ripslinger had just over a two-mile head start in the race. She started her run near the railroad bridge on Kirkwood Avenue.

She finished the race in just over 31 minutes, beating out the Men's Elite winner, Sam Chelanga.

Since Ripslinger will be running for the University of Arkansas in the fall, she could not accept money for the race. Instead, her prize winnings will go to Brittany's Gifts and Assumption Track & Cross Country.