Jr. Bix looks to inspire a new generation of runners

Thousands of kids stepped up to the starting line on 4th Street Friday night, running the 20th Junior Bix Race.

“This is a fun race and we want to make it fun,” race official Ira Dunsworth reminded each wave of kids as they waited for the race to begin.

But there’s always some pushing and shoving that goes along with the excitement first-time runners might not even realize they have.

Seth Long experienced it all for the first time Friday night.

“It was a bit difficult because people kept on pushing you,” the seven-year-old said.

That part, Seth said, was not so fun, but the race was still worth it.

“I still came in 22nd so it’s still good.”

He is already looking forward to making another run of it.

“I’m excited to do it next year,” Seth said.

And that is what race officials say Jr. Bix is all about is all about.

“I think it’s associated with not only getting a lot of the people involved and a lot of the children, but it gets a lot of the kids interested in running,” Dunsworth said.

Some parents like Erin Carlson get their kids involved early on.

“She is almost two and a half,” Carlson said of her daughter Lucy who trotted in the 0-5 race. “Both my husband and I have done runs and it’s my first Bix so we thought it would be fun to get her involved.”

And parents like Christian Nuci are working to create a family tradition.

“I hope that they continue it and one day we can all run the Bix together,” Nuci said.

Dunsworth says Jr. Bix already has a good track record of inspiring a new generation of runners, including this year's Beat the Elite.

“A couple of them that are doing so very well this year were very successful in the Jr. Bix,” he said. “Joy Ripslinger whose running the race tomorrow is a former [Jr.] Bix runner.”

And with kids like Seth setting goals for the future Jr. Bix is looking towards inspiring young runners for decades to come.

“See if I could get first or second or third,” he said of continuing to race.

The youngest kids crawl, run or walk 70 yards, six to seven-year-olds run half a mile and 8-12-year-olds run three-fourths of a mile.

