Junior high student taken into custody after deputies find gun in locker

Mercer County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Mercer County Jr. High School on May 11.

According to a press release, during a routine search of a student's locker an unloaded handgun was found. Officials said no ammunition was found, and the gun was not displayed.

The release said the student that had the gun was taken into custody and is being held prior to his first appearance in court.

It also said extra security measures are being put in place for all schools, and the incident is still under investigation.

TV-6 has reached out to the superintendent to ask what security measures the district will be adding.