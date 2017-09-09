Judge declares former Chicago priest "sexually violent"

A judge has declared a former Chicago priest a sexually violent person, but whether he will be held long-term in a facility for sex offenders will be decided later.

With Cook County Circuit Judge Dennis Porter's ruling Friday, Daniel McCormack will remain at the state mental hospital in the southern Illinois town of Rushville or another state institution.

McCormack has served a five-year sentence for molesting five boys of his West Side congregation. However, the state of Illinois wants him committed indefinitely.

Porter issued the decision on McCormack after hearing closing arguments from lawyers in the case.

During a hearing this week, Porter heard testimony from one mental health expert from both the prosecution and defense who disagreed on whether McCormack still posed a danger to re-offend if released from custody.