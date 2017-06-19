Davenport man accused of killing parents to get mental evaluation

A man accused of killing his parents in Davenport will be undergoing a mental health evaluation.

A judge granted a defense motion last week for Sean Freese. He's pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

Authorities say he shot to death 58-year-old Kevin Freese and 57-year-old Donna Freese on Oct. 5 at the home they shared. Sean Freese's trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 2.

ORIGINAL 10/5/16:

UPDATE: 20 year old Sean Micheal Freese is now booked in the Scott County Jail, according to jail records, he is charged with 2 counts of First Degree Murder. Neighbors tell us he is the son of the victims Kevin and Donna Freese.

UPDATE: Police have identified the victims. The names of the people found inside the residence are Kevin Freese, 58, and Donna Freese, 57.

UPDATE: Police have released more details on the incident that happened in the 1100 block of 59th Street.

Police and EMS responded to the residence in reference to a reported shooting. The bodies of two people were found inside the home. Their names are being withheld pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say more information will be released when possible.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Police were called to investigate in the 1100 block of W. 59th St. early Wednesday morning, October 5, 2016.

Police say a 9-1-1 call was received around 4:45 a.m. but aren't giving any details at this time.

Davenport Police Detectives are on scene and the area is contained. A crime scene unit was also called to investigate.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.