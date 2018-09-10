Judge orders Burlington to release body camera video of officer-involved shooting

A federal judge has ordered the release of police body camera video in the officer-involved shooting death of a Burlington woman.

Autumn Steele was accidentally shot and killed by an officer responding to a domestic dispute in January, 2015. According to the City of Burlington, officer Jesse Hill observed Steele slapping and punching her spouse while holding their child. When the officer ran forward toward them, the family's German shepherd attacked him.

As he fired his weapon, the officer slipped and fell, missing the dog and fatally shooting Steele. The incident was investigated and the Des Moines County Attorney determined it was not a criminal offense.

The city recently settled a civil lawsuit with the family. In light of that settlement, the judge ruled that body camera video and other materials submitted as evidence should be made public.

In a statement released Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, The City of Burlington and says it's important to provide a context for understanding the video and other materials.

The statement goes on to say officer Hill was "deeply distressed", and his comments on the video must be viewed with that in mind. (

The city says it resisted the public disclosure of the video and the other records to be released because it contends that such videos and records are considered “confidential” under Iowa law.

The statement goes on to say that the city's legal position in this case was never intended to offend the Steele family. And, the city and police department continue to express their deepest sympathy to Ms. Steele’s family for their loss.

KWQC is working to gain access to the full video.

