Judge orders Muscatine Mayor reinstated immediately

A judge has ruled on the order of removal of Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson. The ruling to remove Broderson was stayed and the judge ruled she is reinstated as mayor of the City of Muscatine pending a final hearing set for July 17, 2017.

Last month, the city council unanimously voted to remove the mayor from her position. At the time Alderman Scott Natvig said, "The Council repeatedly attempted to have a positive working relationship with the Mayor. Over time, it became clear that the Mayor was not going to stop using her position to assert baseless allegations against staff, elected officials, and members of the public. The Council has been silent in order to follow the procedural and legal process established by law. I did not make my decision until all the evidence had been presented."

Mayor Broderson appealed the city council's ruling to remove her from office.

Again, a final hearing is set for July 17.