Judge orders woman back to prison for daughter's death

A suburban Chicago mom who pleaded guilty in the death of her severely disabled daughter is heading back to prison.

A Cook County judge on Tuesday ordered Bonnie Liltz to report back to prison next week. The judge denied her motion requesting the Illinois Department of Corrections provide special medical care.

She's scheduled for a January hearing before the Prisoner Review Board.

The Illinois Supreme Court last month declined to hear an appeal of Liltz's sentence. She was sentenced in May 2016 to four years after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the 2015 death of her 28-year-old daughter, Courtney.

Liltz was released on bond in August 2016.

The Schaumburg woman has had cancer and said she feared what would happen to her daughter as her own health declined.