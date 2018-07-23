Judge postpones Paul Manafort trial until next week

A federal judge has postponed until next week the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The trial had been scheduled to start Wednesday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

But U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III on Monday pushed the trial back until July 31 to give Manafort's lawyers more time to review thousands of pages of data and documents turned over by prosecutors in the last several weeks.

The documents come from a firm that handled Manafort's bookkeeping and the electronic devices of Rick Gates, his longtime business associate.

Gates pleaded guilty earlier this year and is expected to testify against Manafort.