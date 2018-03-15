Judge postpones trial of woman charged with leaking secrets

A federal judge has postponed the trial of a woman charged with leaking U.S. secrets to a news outlet.

Former National Security Agency contractor Reality Winner is now scheduled to stand trial Oct. 15. Her trial was to start next week before U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian Epps ordered the change Thursday.

The delay allows more time for pretrial motions. Also pending is a ruling by the judge on whether Winner's confession to FBI agents can be used as evidence.

Winner worked for the national security contractor Pluribus International at Fort Gordon in Georgia when she was charged last June with mailing a classified U.S. report to an unidentified news organization.

Authorities haven't described the document. Winner's arrest was announced the same day The Intercept reported on a classified NSA report on Russian hackers and the 2016 election.