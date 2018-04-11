Judge questions Trump words in sanctuary fight

The Latest on the legal fight over President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to cut funding from states and cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump's comments about sanctuary cities are being scrutinized at a federal appeals court hearing about the legality of his executive order threatening to cut funding to states and cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.

Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Chief Judge Sidney Thomas asked at the hearing on Wednesday in San Francisco what the court should make of statements by Trump and his administration.

U.S. Department of Justice attorney Chad Readler said the court should focus on the executive order and not public comments.

The DOJ is appealing a judge's ruling that permanently blocked the executive order nationwide. The ruling came in lawsuits filed by two California counties — San Francisco and Santa Clara.

The Trump administration says the order applies to a relatively small pot of money that already requires compliance with immigration law and does not threaten other federal funding.

11 p.m.

