Judge sentences ex-Iowa workers accused of resident abuse

Five former state workers were sentenced to probation after their conviction of mistreating disabled people in their care at an Iowa health care facility.

A judge issued a yearlong probation sentence Monday to the employees who were fired or resigned in 2016 after resident abuse allegations surfaced at the Glenwood Resource Center, which cares for individuals with conditions such as autism or brain injuries.

The Des Moines Register reports that the five workers were charged with wanton neglect and required to serve two to four weeks in jail. A sixth case is ongoing.

The Iowa Department of Human Services oversees the facility. Department officials say the abuse was due to a small number of workers who have been removed. State administrators say they've improved training and supervision in response to the allegations.