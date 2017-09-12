Judge weighs whether to halt immigration rules



1:45 p.m.

Attorneys for Chicago are asking a federal judge to stop President Donald Trump's administration from withholding public safety grants from cities and counties that provide sanctuary to immigrants in the country illegally.

In a hearing on Monday, attorney Ronald Safer asked U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber for a "nationwide temporary injunction" to prevent the Justice Department from withholding public safety grants from cities and counties unless they agree to enforce federal immigration laws.

Leineweber did not rule on Monday and it is not clear when he will decide.

During the hearing, an attorney for the city said the new requirements for the federal grants are unconstitutional. A Justice Department attorney countered that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has the authority to impose the rules.

___

10 a.m.

Attorneys for Chicago will urge a federal judge on Monday to block President Donald Trump's administration from following through on threats to withhold public safety grants from so-called sanctuary cities unless they agree to tougher enforcement of immigrations laws.

Chicago is among at least seven cities and counties, including Seattle and San Francisco, as well as the state of California, refusing to cooperate with the new federal requirements.