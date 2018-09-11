Jumer's Casino and Hotel honored with Best of Gaming Awards

Officials with Jumer’s Casino & Hotel in Rock Island are excited about recent recognition from Casino Player Magazine. Jumer's won 16 overall awards, including Best Hotel in its annual reader’s poll.

According to a release from Jumer's, Casino Player Magazine is America’s largest gaming publication and annually conducts a Best of Gaming poll of its readers. The 2018 Best of Gaming results were published in the magazine’s September edition. Readers voted Jumer’s first place in 4 separate categories for the Chicagoland region, which includes all Illinois casinos, as well as four in Indiana. Jumer’s has won the Best Hotel category six out of the past seven years.

This year, Jumer’s Casino & Hotel was honored with four first-place awards in the following categories: Best Hotel, Best Rooms, Best Pool. and Best Hotel Lobby.

In addition, Jumer’s was honored with eight second-place awards in the following categories: Best Hotel Staff, Favorite Casino Resort to Vacation, Best Players Club, Best Table Game Tournaments, Best Reel Slots, Best Blackjack, Best Craps, and Best Live Poker.

Jumer’s also captured four third-place awards with: Best Overall Gaming Resort, Best Casino, Best Suite, and Best High Limit Room.

“Once again, we are very proud to have been honored by the readers of Casino Player Magazine for voting Jumer’s in so many categories, given the number of casinos to choose from for this poll,” said Mark Bennett, Jumer’s president and general manager. “As a Delaware North company, recognition in the reader’s poll validates our vision to delight guests by creating the world’s best experiences today while reimagining tomorrow.”

