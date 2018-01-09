Junior Achievement of the Heartland to hold grand opening of new health program

Junior Achievement of the Heartland will be celebrating the grand opening of JA BizTown's Health & Wellness Center at JA World on Tuesday, Jan. 9. The grand opening will be located at 116 West Second Street in Davenport, Iowa, with a ribbon-cutting held at 12 p.m.

JA BizTown focuses on economics and business in a program for elementary students. Students attend a daylong and hands-on experience where they will run various businesses, earn paychecks, manage bank accounts and become consumers while making purchases at other student-run business. The program operates inside a lifelike community at JA World.

The Health & Wellness Center helps students learn more about promoting healthy lifestyle choices and business elements key to the JA BizTown experience. The new center is sponsored by Dr. V.R. Alla & Mrs. Nirmala Alla.

"The health industry is a vital component of our local economy, and the well-being of our citizens," Dougal Nelson, Vice President of Development, JA of the Heartland said. "It is important for our students to understand its role in our community. We are grateful for Dr. V.R. Alla and Mrs. Nirmala Alla's support to add a Health & Wellness Center to our JA BizTown curriculum."

Members of the Quad City Chamber, elected officials, JA of the Heartland Board of Directors and Trustees, along with key investors will attend the ribbon cutting.

Students from Fillmore Elementary School in Davenport will be participating in the JA BizTown program during the celebration.