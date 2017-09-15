Jury to soon get case of teen tried in Slender Man stabbing

Morgan Geyser (left) and Anissa Weier are accused of trying to kill a classmate to please a fictional horror character called Slender Man. Both girls were 12 when prosecutors say they stabbed their classmate 19 times in a Waukesha, Wis. park in 2014. (MGN)
Updated: Fri 7:05 AM, Sep 15, 2017

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - The case of a Wisconsin girl who admitted stabbing a classmate to appease an online horror character called Slender Man will soon go to a jury.

Closing arguments are scheduled Friday for Anissa Weier. She argues she was mentally ill and should be sent to a mental institution rather than prison.

Weier and co-defendant Morgan Geyser were accused of luring classmate Payton Leutner to a wooded area in a suburban Milwaukee park and then attacking her. All three girls were 12 at the time.

Leutner survived.

Weier's attorneys say she and Geyser shared a delusion about Slender Man that made them fear he could kill their families. Prosecutors have argued Weier, now 15, knew what she was doing was wrong and just wanted to preserve her friendship with Geyser.

 