Jury to soon get case of teen tried in Slender Man stabbing

The case of a Wisconsin girl who admitted stabbing a classmate to appease an online horror character called Slender Man will soon go to a jury.

Closing arguments are scheduled Friday for Anissa Weier. She argues she was mentally ill and should be sent to a mental institution rather than prison.

Weier and co-defendant Morgan Geyser were accused of luring classmate Payton Leutner to a wooded area in a suburban Milwaukee park and then attacking her. All three girls were 12 at the time.

Leutner survived.

Weier's attorneys say she and Geyser shared a delusion about Slender Man that made them fear he could kill their families. Prosecutors have argued Weier, now 15, knew what she was doing was wrong and just wanted to preserve her friendship with Geyser.

