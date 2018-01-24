Justice Dept ramps up pressure on so-called sanctuary cities

The Justice Department is again ramping up pressure on cities seeking public safety grants to prove they are cooperating with immigration authorities.

Officials on Wednesday sent letters to roughly two dozen jurisdictions warning that the department could use subpoena power to force them to provide documents showing they aren't withholding information about the immigration status of people in custody.

The Justice Department has threatened to deny important grant money from communities that refuse to share such information. It's part of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' promised crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities.

The 23 jurisdictions include Chicago, New York, Denver, Los Angeles and the states of Illinois, Oregon and California. Officials said the places have been previously warned they need to provide information about their policies to be receive grants.