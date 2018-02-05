Justin Timberlake prepares to hit road for his world tour including a few Midwest stops

Hot off his halftime show at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis, Justin Timberlake is hitting the road for his new world tour. Timberlake will be starting his "Man of the Woods" tour on March 13th in Toronto, Ontario then will make his way along the east coast with stops in New York and Washington D.C.

The closest he will get to the Quad Cities will be stops in Chicago on March, 27 and 28 at the United Center. He will be back in St. Paul, Minnesota on September 28 and then return for another show in Chicago on October 5. He will also have a show in Omaha, Nebraska on December 8.