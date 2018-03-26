Juvenile, adult arrested after pursuit in Whiteside County

A juvenile and an adult have been arrested after a traffic stop in Whiteside County ended in a pursuit. In a press release, it states a white Lincoln MKZ "refused to stop for deputies and ensued in a pursuit through the city of Rock Falls."

Rock Falls Police deployed stop sticks, and the MKZ stopped resulting in the arrest of a 17-year-old juvenile and a 27-year-old male, Jason Miller of Camanche.

The driver of the MKZ, the juvenile, from Clinton, was arrested for two counts of Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, two counts of Disobeying a Stop Sign, Driving While License Suspended and SPeeding over the posted 55 mph limit by going 111 mph. The Juvenile was released to a guardian with other charges pending.

Miller, a passenger, was arrested for Failure to Appear, Possession of Cannabis and Obstruction. Miller was transported to the Whiteside County Jail.