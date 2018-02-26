Juvenile arrested after shots fired incident in Muscatine

A juvenile has been arrested and is being charged with Intimidation With a Dangerous Weapon after a shots fired incident in Muscatine.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Sampson Street on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 8:26 p.m. for a report of gunshots.

The arrested juvenile, a 17-year-old, is also being charged with Carrying Weapons.

No injuries were reported, and there is no property damage as of yet as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lt. Kies at 563-263-9922, ext. 608.

