Juvenile charged after multiple vehicles found with slashed tires in Davenport

A Davenport juvenile is being held in a detention center after police say he slashed over 15 vehicle's tires.

Police say a 17-year-old male was seen by witnesses slashing tires on cars in the Modern Woodman parking lot in Davenport on Saturday, Sept. 1. Officials say they were called just after 8:30 for the damage report.

The juvenile is being charged with 2nd-degree and 5th-degree Criminal Mischief as well as Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Additional follow-up is being done to determine if other incidents are related. The juvenile was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

No further information is available at this time.