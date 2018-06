A Lee County juvenile has died following a recreational utility vehicle crash.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened about 9 a.m. Sunday, June 24 near 1400 Pilot Grove Road in Lee County, about 5 miles southeast of Houghton.

Troopers said the child was thrown from a Polaris Ranger RUV, resulting in a fatal injury.

The patrol has not released any other details yet, including the child's name.