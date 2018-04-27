East Moline K-9 Officer gets Narcan, first aid kit, free of charge

K9 Argo of the East Moline Police Department received a Narcan kit and a first aid kit designed for dogs. Any medical supplies used by the Officer or K9, are replaced free of charge. The kit was provided by a 5013c non-profit called Protecting K9 Heroes NFP Ltd.

K9 Argo is a 3-year-old German Shepherd and is assigned to Officer Rummery. They have been a team since August 2016. Argo enjoys playing with his tug toy and playing fetch for hours on end. He hates to relax when he knows it is time to work.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, blocks the effects of opioids and reverses overdoses within 2-5 minutes. The kit comes preassembled with all the supplies that are needed to safely administer Naloxone. After being administered, the K9 must still be seen by a veterinarian.