KWQC TV-6 Neighborhood Spotlight: Glenhurst Court Neighborhood

KWQC is shining a spotlight on communities that have come together to make positive changes! This past week we were in the Glenhurst Court Neighborhood in Rock Island.

The Church of Peace in that Glenhurst court neighborhood welcomed a gathering of local police, neighbors, friends and the KWQC staff.

With live coverage of the event on the 5 and 6 newscasts, we shared stories of how the community is working to combat crime and inspire a sense of community with their neighbors.

It was easy to see laughter and smiled filled conversations as neighbors and friends joined to spend a night together and reflect on the recent changes in their community.

For the kids, there was plenty of chalk, high fives, dance moves and bubbles to go around.

KWQC TV-6 will continue to spotlight communities that are working with local law enforcement, organizations and their own neighbors to cut down on crime and improve their daily lives.