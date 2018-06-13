KWQC TV-6 Neighborhood Spotlight: Hereford Park and Hoops 4 Hope

KWQC is shining a spotlight on communities that have come together to make positive changes! Today we were in East Moline at Hereford Park for the 3rd annual Hoops 4 Hope.

'Hoops 4 Hope' was started three years ago when Kannon Burrage saw tensions between law enforcement and the people they serve rising across the US. He went to police and together they came up with a solution.

East Moline Police square off in a friendly game of basketball against a team made of community members. Burrage says, "sports are the ultimate uniter, and that's sort of the philosophy of the event."

For the third year in a row, community members walked off the court with a win over police officers. East Moline Police Captain Thomas Reagan says, "if you look around, we all won, the city of East Moline won and that's all that the main point."

With live coverage of the event on the 5 and 6 newscasts, we shared stories of how the community is working to build community relationships between the local youth and police.

KWQC TV-6 will continue to spotlight communities that are working with local law enforcement, organizations, and their own neighbors to cut down on crime and improve their daily lives.