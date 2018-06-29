KWQC TV-6 Neighborhood Spotlight: Hilltop Neighborhood

KWQC is shining a spotlight on communities that have come together to make positive changes! Today we were in the Hilltop Neighborhood in Davenport.

Hope at the Brick House in the Hilltop neighborhood welcomed a gathering of local police, firefighters, neighbors, friends and the KWQC staff.

With live coverage of the event on the 5 and 6 newscasts, we shared stories of how the community is working to combat crime and inspire a sense of community with their neighbors.

It was easy to see laughter and smiled filled conversations with neighbors and friends joined to spend a night together and reflect on the recent changes in their community.

KWQC TV-6 will continue to spotlight communities that are working with local law enforcement, organizations, and their own neighbors to cut down on crime and improve their daily lives.