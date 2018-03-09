KWQC-TV6 2018 Broadcast Scholarship

KWQC-TV6 is pleased to offer (2) $1,000 Broadcast Scholarships to students pursuing a career in broadcasting. This award can be applied to tuition and fees for the fall of 2018. KWQC-TV6 will forward the scholarship funds directly to the student's educational institution.

Interested students may download and complete the scholarship application.

Scholarship Criteria

College-bound high school or home schooled seniors residing in KWQC’s viewing area accepted into broadcast journalism classes.

-or-

Current college undergraduates and graduate students from KWQC’s viewing area enrolled in broadcast journalism classes.

Apply Today!

Simply download the application form provided below. Applications must be returned by mail to: KWQC-TV6, Attn: Joydene Koresko, 805 Brady Street, Davenport, IA 52803 and postmarked by Friday, May 4, 2018, to be considered.

The winners will be announced and introduced on Paula Sands Live sometime in June or July.