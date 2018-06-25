KWQC-TV6 Parent Company Gray Television to combine with Raycom Media

ATLANTA (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 will soon become part of the third-largest broadcasting company in the United States, according to a joint news release from Gray Television and Raycom Media.

Gray TV, the parent company of KWQC-TV6 in eastern Iowa and western Illinois, KCRG-TV9 in Cedar Rapids and WIFR in Rockford, Illinois, announced plans to buy Raycom Media, creating the third-largest broadcasting company in the country and the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the country.

The $3.6 billion deal is expected to close by the end of this year, pending FCC approval and cover 142 stations in 92 TV markets nationwide. Gray TV would reach 24% of households in the country, if the deal is approved.

The deal grows Gray TV presence in Iowa with the addition of KYOU based in Ottumwa.

The deal also moves Gray TV into larger markets, including Tampa, Cleveland and Charlotte. Gray TV's coverage now stretches from the far northeast of Maine to Hawaii and from Alaska to Southern Florida and Texas.

Gray will also acquire Charlotte-based Raycom Sports, which produces and distributes live sports coverage of ACC football and basketball games.

As part of the agreement, Gray will need to divest, or sell, stations in 9 markets where Gray and Raycom both own competing stations.