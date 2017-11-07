KWQC Toys for Tots annual drive up and drop off - Nov. 30

It's the most wonderful time of the year! And once again, we're helping you to get into the holiday spirit with our annual toy drive to support the United States Marine Corps. Toys for Tots campaign.

The drive up and drop off is scheduled for Thursday, November 30, 2017 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at our studios at 805 Brady St. in Davenport. Viewers are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls ages six months to 12 years old.

For those wishing to sign up for Toys for Tots this year, families can register by visiting the Toys for Tots building, 7910 42nd St W. in Rock Island, just off Andalusia Road. the site is located one block north of last year's site.

Registration is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 2. Toy distribution is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, December 15 and 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, December 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

When registering, organizers ask that families make sure they bring all of the required documents.

1. Photo ID of parent or guardian ( whatever ID is shown MUST be the one you bring to distribution)

2. Birth Certificate (s) for children

3. Proof of current residence ( can be mail, bill, or lease that is current)

4. Phone Number where you can be reached.

5. Children must be 6 months- 12 years

6. Foster parent / Guardians of children MUST produce proof of custody

