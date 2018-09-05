KWQC Working on Debate Details with Iowa Gubernatorial Candidates

KWQC-TV6 is working to bring viewers a live debate between Republican Incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic Challenger Fred Hubbell ahead of Election Day, November 6th. In the days ahead we expect to finalize details, including a date and time for this significant event on TV6.

Our station is partnering with KCRG out of Cedar Rapids and Quad City Times on this endeavor.

The criteria for an invitation to debate includes candidates who have raised a minimum of $250,000 and/or show at least 10% voter support statewide in the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Poll, conducted by Selzer and Co. before the scheduled debate. At this time, Reynolds and Hubbell are the only two candidates meeting that criteria.

KWQC-TV6 is committed to helping viewers make informed decisions at the polls in November.

For the latest updates on this and other projects, go to our Quad City Election Headquarters page, http://www.kwqc.com/elections. You can also find information on voting sites, ballots and coverage of state and local candidates.

