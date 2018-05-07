KWQC and Quad City Times to host Democratic Primary Debate

This Sunday evening, KWQC, in partnership with Quad City Times, is broadcasting a Democratic Primary Debate in the race for Iowa Governor from right here in our studios.

It is scheduled to air after the PGA Player’s Championship.

Gary Metivier will be moderating and Morgan Ottier.

The winner of the Democratic Primary will run against Governor Kim Reynolds, the Republican Incumbent.

The Individuals running in the Democratic Primary are: Nate Boulton, Cathy Glasson, Fred Hubbell, Andy McGuire, John Norris, and Ross Wilburn.

