KWQC nominated for Mid-America Emmy Awards

When someone from KWQC is nominated for an award, we like to make sure everyone knows about it. Congratulations goes out to all who were nominated for Mid-America Emmy Awards for their work over the last year. Here are this year's nominees:

Gary Metivier and photographer Matt Reed for Dex: The Superfan



Gary Metivier and photographer Matt Reed for Medical Miracle: Against All Odds



Gary Metivier and photographer Mike Ortiz for The Quiet Champion



Gary Metivier and photographer Matt Reed for Donna's Duty



Mark Stevens for Bald Eagles Tainted with Lead

