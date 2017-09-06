KWQC donation drive underway benefiting the Red Cross

A donation drive is underway at KWQC.

We're collecting monetary donations for the American Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Quad Citians who would like to help with disaster relief can drop-off donations at the KWQC-TV Broadcast Center from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wed. Sept. 6, 2017.

Just drive to the TV6 studios at 805 Brady St. and you can drop off your donation from your car. The Red Cross will accept cash, checks and will have some card readers for debit/credit card donations.