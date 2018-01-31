KWQC looks into security concern at East Moline high school

KWQC-TV6 is working to clarify and correct what seems to be a series of rumors involving United Township High School.

KWQC-TV6 takes great precautions in addressing threats, but feel the need to share what we know.

Parents received either an email message, a phone call with a recorded message or both addressing some graffiti found on a school wall.

The email reads:

"Good Evening:

Today, information was brought to administration's attention of some graffiti on a bathroom wall.

The graffiti was written in a manner that indicated something would happen at school on January 31. It is unclear of what the event would be because a portion of the message was scratched out.

After consultation with the East Moline Police Department, we believe this is not a credible threat. However, to err on the side of caution, we will be extra-vigilant with increased school security tomorrow.

If you have any information related to this event, please visit Officer Jones in student services tomorrow or call Crime-stoppers at 309 762-9500.

Thank you,

Jay Morrow, Superintendent"

A voice message obtained by KWQC-TV6 had the same exact message.

KWQC contacted the UTHS Superintendent's Office and police. The Superintendent says, "The rumors are false - no weapons were found at UT, nor was there an arrest."

East Moline Police released a statement Wednesday afternoon confirming the incident and found no credible evidence that the threat was valid. Police officers were present at school, January 31st, to ensure a safe and secure educational environment.

Police say no incidents occurred at school Wednesday, despite rumors on social media alleging someone was arrested at school with a weapon. "Those are untrue and no such incident occurred," according to the statement. Police go on to say there is no danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 762-9500 or use the P3 smartphone app.

