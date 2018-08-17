KWQC nominated for Mid-America Emmy Awards

When someone from KWQC is nominated for an award, we like to make sure everyone knows about it. Congratulations goes out to all who were nominated for NATAS Emmy Awards for their work over the last year. Here are this year's nominees:

What Happened to Jerry Wolking? – Morgan Ottier, Mike Ortiz

Crime – News Single Story/Series



What happened to Jerry Wolking? How do you solve a possible murder when you can't find the victim? That's a central issue in the Jerry Wolking cold case investigation. Wolking, 52, went missing in October of 1990. His family last saw him at his granddaughter's birthday party. But his son, also named Jerry, said his dad was acting strangely.

My Ability – Gary Metivier, Kevin Kohr, Mike Ortiz

Human Interest – Program/Special



My Ability "And She Danced." An entire family that decided that a disability wasn't going to take away their ability to do the things in life they love. As KWQC's Gary Metivier reports, for Carol, it was dancing.

The House That Sings – Gary Metivier, Kevin Kohr

Writer – News

