KWQC receives 2 regional Edward R. Murrow awards

The winners of the 2018 regional Edward R. Murrow awards have been announced. From more than 4,400 entries, 785 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in 16 categories this year recognize more than 307 local radio, television and digital news organizations across the country and internationally.

We are pleased to share that KWQC received two Regional Edward R. Murrow awards.

In Best Feature Reporting, the House that Sings by Gary Metivier & Kevin Kohr

In Best Sports Reporting, The Quiet Champion by Gary Metivier & Mike Ortiz

“It is an honor and a privilege to be able to share stories of incredible people doing inspiring things.” reflected Gary Metivier, “ Meeting people like those profiled in The Quiet Champion and The House That Sings gives us a chance to highlight the wonderful people that make our community such a great place to live. It is wonderful to see this work acknowledged with this prestigious honor. Our goal as a team is to continue to introduce you to these remarkable people that make our community so much better every day.”