KWQC to host donation drop-off for victims of Harvey

KWQC has decided to hold a drop-off event on Wednesday, September 6 to help the Red Cross raise funds for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The donation event will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day.

The Red Cross is encouraging monetary donations, so that's what TV-6 will be accepting.

Those who want to help can drive to the KWQC Studios (805 Brady St.) during the 12 hour period.

Stick with TV-6 on-air and on the KWQC mobile app for updates from southeastern Texas and Louisiana.

