KWQC receives 14 awards in Iowa and Illinois Broadcast Awards

KWQC TV-6 won awards for multiple stories on both sides of the river.

Saturday Night the Illinois Associated Press Broadcasters Association and the Iowa Broadcast News Association announced their awards.

In Illinois, KWQC received second place for coverage of developments in the Trudy Appleby case when police dug up a property on Campbell's Island. Plus, a second place prize for Best Newscast.

KWQC's Morgan Ottier took home second for Best Series or Documentary for her pieces "Hooked on Heroin." KWQC's Gary Metivier won that category for his "My Ability" series. Metivier also won Best Newswriter and he and Photographer Mike Ortiz won in the Best Sports Report category for their piece "The Quiet Champion."

KWQC's Bailey Dietz took home second for Best Reporter.

On the Iowa Side, KWQC won first place for Best Sports Coverage, second for Overall Excellence and third place for Best Newscast.

KWQC's Bailey Dietz received third place for Overall Excellence in Reporting, KWQC's James Stratton received an honorable mention in that same category.

Photographer Randy Biery took second place in News Photography. He and Gary Metivier also took home an honorable mention for Farm and Agriculture.