KWQC's Ashley Holden sits down Iowa native and The Voice contestant Adam Cunningham

Adam Cunningham has made it to the final 12 on NBC's The Voice competition.

KWQC's Ashley Holden got a chance to talk to him about the experience and his background in music.

Cunningham also gave some advice to up-and-comers and a shout out to his parents in Grandview, Iowa.

The singer, who currently lives in Nashville, originally picked Blake Shelton as his mentor. But, Cunningham was eventually stolen by Adam Levine.

The Voice is on Monday's and Tuesday's at 7 p.m. central time.