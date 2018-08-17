KWQC's Morgan Ottier and husband settling in with baby girl

KWQC's Morgan Ottier welcomed a new baby girl to her family just over a week ago, so how is she doing? Well, Morgan, baby, brother-pup Marvin and dad are all doing great!

Morgan and her husband Jim welcomed little Darby Drew on Tuesday, Aug. 7. As for settling in with their new found parenthood, Morgan and Jim are simply "overjoyed".

"We are overjoyed about the new addition to the family. Darby is tiny but mighty, sleeping hard during the day and keeping mommy up all night. She smiles in her sleep and loves to cuddle. She also loves getting burped even if she doesn’t have to burp. Jim and I are scared new parents who find themselves driving more slowly and wishing our neighborhood sidewalks were less “bumpy” during stroller rides.

I have to thank my TV6 family and all our viewers for so much love and support. I can always count on someone for a kind word of encouragement or some helpful advice.

I’m looking forward to spending this time away from the anchor desk with our little girl and watching her grow and change."

You can follow along with the adventures of Darby Drew on Morgan's Facebook page.