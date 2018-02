Their names might not be familiar here in the U.S., but their look and sound are pure pop! Here's a playlist of 10 KPOP songs that help to define the sound surrounding our athletes competing in Korea for the next two weeks. Enjoy!

1. FANTASTIC BABY – BIG BANG

2. FIRE – BTS

3. CALL ME BABY – EXO

4. I AM THE BEST – 2NE1

5. TT – TWICE

6. DRIP DROP – TAEMIN

7. IF YOU DO – GOT7

8. COME OVER – DEAN FT. BAEK YERIN

9. REALLY REALLY – WINNER

10. RED FLAVOR – RED VELVET