Kahl Building and Capitol Theatre sold to developer

The Kahl Building and Capitol Theatre have new owner. The Eastern Iowa Community College District Downtown Campus Foundation Board announced the sale of the New Kahl, LLC, and its holdings, including the Kahl Bulding and Capitol Theatre to JNB Capitol Buidling, LLC of Bettendorf.

The Kahl building became available following Scott Community College’s recent move into its newly opened SCC Urban Campus. The college has used the 10-story Kahl building for its downtown classes since the mid-1990s.

JNB Capitol will pay the Foundation $2 million and assume ownership of the building right away. The building’s former classroom space will be converted into approximately 70 luxury apartments. The Capitol Theatre will also be restored and brought back into regular use.

JNB Capitol is owned and operated by Jim Bergman of Bettendorf.

In a press release Bergman says "we view the Kahl as an exciting opportunity and look forward to being a part of the revitalization of the downtown Davenport neighborhood,” said Bergman. “We’re also very proud to be carrying on the plan the college has had for the building. We will begin work on the Kahl and Capitol Theatre in the next week, fulfilling the original vision for the historic building.”

