UPDATE: Iowa Mennonite School 10th-grader killed during school event

A 10th-grade student was killed after falling during a school event, Friday evening, officials with Iowa Mennonite Schools said in a news release, Saturday afternoon.

"Steve Schrag, principal at Iowa Mennonite School, Kalona, IA is saddened to pass on the news of the death of a 10th-grade student, Teresa Cardenas, due to a fall at an all-school social," said a statement from Jeremy Ours, the district's Director of Advancement. "Emergency crews worked to revive her but were unable to."

Ours called the loss "devastating" for the community and Teresa’s family.

"The IMS community gathered Saturday morning with pastors and counselors available," said Ours. "IMS has sought additional resources from both private counselors as well as the Critical Incident Stress Management Team from our local Area Education Agency."

Details of Friday's school event and the circumstances that led to the fall weren't immediately available.

Cardenas was 15 and from Iowa City, according to an online obituary at Beatty & Peterseim Funeral & Monument Services in Kalona. She played on the IMS varsity girls basketball team. They were set to take on Wapello Saturday evening at home. The district said that game has been postponed until a later date.

"Please keep the IMS community in your thoughts and prayers," said Ours. "Funeral arrangements are pending."