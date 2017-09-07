Kate too ill to take Prince George to 1st day of school

Prince William's pregnant wife Kate is too ill with morning sickness to take young Prince George to his first day of school.

Kensington Palace said in a statement that Prince William would take 4-year-old George to school without Kate on Thursday.

"Unfortunately the Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell," the statement said.

George is set for his first day at Thomas's Battersea school in south London.

The palace said earlier this week that Kate is pregnant with her third child and is suffering from acute morning sickness, as in her earlier pregnancies.

She has canceled several public appearances since the announcement.