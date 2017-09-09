Katia weakens to tropical depression over Mexico

Hurricane Katia has deteriorated into a soggy tropical depression that is dumping rain over the mountains of east-central Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is now centered about 145 miles south of the Gulf coast city of Tampico in a mountainous region dotted with small towns. Katia made landfall Friday night as a hurricane north of Tecolutla, Mexico. At Category 1 hurricane it had winds of 75 mph. It then was downgraded to a tropical storm and forecasters expect it to dissipate Saturday.

The hurricane center says the storm is expected to bring 10 to 15 inches of rain to the area, which has a history of deadly mudslides and flooding.

