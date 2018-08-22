Katy Perry helps couple get engaged during New Zealand concert

A man proposed to his girlfriend on stage at a Katy Perry concert in New Zealand Tuesday.

The pop star can be seen on stage joyfully imitating the man and getting down on one knee herself.