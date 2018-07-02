Kayaker spotted in flooded Iowa cornfields

Paula Tabor grew up in “small town Iowa” where this type of thing does not tend to happen.

Parts of central Iowa received 5-10 inches of rain in only about three hours over the weekend – enough for a man to paddle his kayak around cornfields.

Tabor snapped a remarkable photo of the spectacle Sunday afternoon just outside the city limits of Alleman.

“Where I live currently, with no body of water close by, I was caught by surprise,” Tabor told KWQC.

“I don’t know who the person is, just a random guy in a kayak.”