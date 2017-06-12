Kayaking vets make Quad Cities stop to bring awareness to veteran suicide

Two veterans made a stop in the Quad Cities during their kayak trip down the Mississippi River. The father son team of Jeff and Logan Hastin are taking the 2,358 mile journey to raise awareness of the veteran suicide crisis and the 22 veterans that die by suicide every day.

Jeff and Logan started their journey at the start of the Mississippi River in Lake Itasca in Minnesota. They plan to follow the river all the way to the Gulf of Mexico, collecting donations along the way, all to support veterans through the Warrior 180 Foundation.

To find out more about the foundation and to make a donation, visit their website at www.warrior180.org

Keep up with the guys on their trip on their 'kayak4veterans' Facebook page

