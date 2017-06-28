Keeping insects away this summer

Summer is here, and it's likely people and animals will spend more time outdoors.

Mosquitoes, ticks and fleas aren't just annoying, some of them may carry diseases harmful for you and your animals.

"They want to bite you because they want the blood and that's what they are drawn to," said Tori Kelley, a pharmacist in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

She says some insect repellents may be more appealing than others, with some brands getting the same job done, without the chemicals like DEET, used in many common insect spray brands.

"More natural products, they are going to be safer to use on children. They claim that DEET is safe but at the same time, they have limitations," says Kelley.

"Not to use it on your face, not to put it on a child's hand or their face. Not to put it underneath your clothes. There are limitations to it because it is a chemical," she said.

She recommends a more natural insect repellent.

"With the essential oils, you are getting the same benefit because you are blunting the scent the mosquitoes are looking for on your skin and giving you a safer alternative," Kelley says.

"Particularly citronella, rosemary, eucalyptus. It tricks the mosquito as well. It blocks the scent of your skin so the mosquito is repelled," she says.

Preventing fleas ticks and mosquitoes doesn't end with just you. It's important to keep the insects away from your animals as well.

"Ticks are a big problem this year and the reason they are is because we had a very mild winter," says Dr. Luke Griffith of Three Springs Animal Hospital in Bowling Green.

He says to carefully inspect your animals after they have been outside, to make sure no bugs have latched on.

"Anywhere the tick can get through the hair and bite the skin, is where they want to be taking a blood meal," says Dr. Griffith.

"As you look over the dog's hair coat. Just like you're scratching a little bit, and you can feel different area where the ticks may be," he says.

"So check everywhere on the whole dog".

He says the best way to prevent your animals from getting deadly diseases carried by pests, is to make sure you are giving them the preventative medications prescribed by a veterinarian.