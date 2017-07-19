Keeping senior citizens safe, local facility asks for donations to help beat the heat

The summer heat is a big concern to many people in our area, especially for senior citizens.

To help combat that issue, a local Senior facility, CASI (Center for Active Seniors) is asking for fan donations to keep seniors safe.

CASI started the fan donation campaign back in May. they've collected hundreds of fans, and now with the weather heating up, they're handing out 4 or 5 every day. The director says with temperatures rising, older adults are twice as likely to be affected by the heat, and it's important that the community keeps seniors on their radar this summer.

"Heat affects us in a number of ways and when you're a senior citizen there's a number of things that can change the way your body reacts to being out in extreme temperature, so it could be a disease or a health condition on an individual has that makes the body less susceptible to heat." said Director of Senior Activities, Kathy Horrell.

If you would like to donate a fan, it must be unused and dropped off at CASI. The senior center is on West Kimberly Road in Davenport.

